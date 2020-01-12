Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop is famous for its, shall we say, eccentric products, but few of their creations have left as big an impression on social media as the subtly titled “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.”

Yes, this is apparently a real thing, and the candle’s official description summarizes the product’s origin as follows:

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow) —the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

The description goes on to characterize the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

At the very least, you can’t say the premise isn’t memorable, which might explain why Goop’s vagina-scented candle is already out of stock after going on sale just a few days ago. Nonetheless, you may be shocked to learn that not everyone is entirely sold on the idea, with many people taking to Twitter to share their baffled responses to the product:

These Hollywood people are totally insane. Gwyneth Paltrow $75 for a candle that smells like her vagina. Now who would buy that? https://t.co/BqZmh14bhQ — deedeeprospertx (@deedeeprospertx) January 11, 2020

For those of you who can’t afford the real thing, I found a decent knockoff. pic.twitter.com/nNfshlK3RK — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) January 10, 2020

Belle Delphine from MCU — Gabriela Ruiz (@gabyre_25) January 11, 2020

Not even 2 weeks into 2020 but between family stuff, the impending end of the world, young Liberals, and Gwenyth Paltrow's vagina candles I am so done with this year already. — Dr Genevieve Crowle (@ScienceReign) January 12, 2020

No one want to smell your nasty as old vagina scented candle! Have you lost your f-ing Mind Paltrow?! Beyond super gross!!! https://t.co/tHnoI2OHoV — WilfulAsteroid0 (@orangecardman) January 12, 2020

a candle that smells like gwyneth paltrow's vagina????? WHAT — R☘️💞🌈 (@goghstpopcorn) January 12, 2020

Not to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina scented candle. I am releasing a candle with the scent of my asshole. pic.twitter.com/3kYIBjUyQF — Joe Young (@JoeYoungComedy) January 12, 2020

How mental do you have to be to spend the bollox of 100 quid on a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina hahahahahahah — Cathal Brophy (@brophycathal3) January 12, 2020

Imagining the process of a team of scent designers sniffing Gwyneth Paltrow's moist vagina to make that candle. Prepping her clitoris w/ latex gloves on. Taking creamy samples over and over until they got it right. And most of all, just why?!? — GALAXYWORLDWIDE (@galaxyworldwide) January 12, 2020

In the past twelve years, more than half of Paltrow’s big screen appearances have been in Marvel movies, starting with her MCU debut as Pepper Potts in 2008’s Iron Man. Pepper’s run culminated with last year’s Avengers: Endgame, in which she finally entered the field of battle with an iron suit of her own, but even before the film reached theaters, Paltrow had announced her retirement from the franchise.

Nonetheless, the actress is still finding ways to keep busy, serving as a regular in the new Netflix comedy The Politician. What’s more, Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial company will be getting even more exposure later this month with the launch of her documentary series, The Goop Lab, coming to Netflix on January 24th.