Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop is famous for its, shall we say, eccentric products, but few of their creations have left as big an impression on social media as the subtly titled “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.”

Yes, this is apparently a real thing, and the candle’s official description summarizes the product’s origin as follows:

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow) —the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

The description goes on to characterize the candle as “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

At the very least, you can’t say the premise isn’t memorable, which might explain why Goop’s vagina-scented candle is already out of stock after going on sale just a few days ago. Nonetheless, you may be shocked to learn that not everyone is entirely sold on the idea, with many people taking to Twitter to share their baffled responses to the product:

In the past twelve years, more than half of Paltrow’s big screen appearances have been in Marvel movies, starting with her MCU debut as Pepper Potts in 2008’s Iron Man. Pepper’s run culminated with last year’s Avengers: Endgame, in which she finally entered the field of battle with an iron suit of her own, but even before the film reached theaters, Paltrow had announced her retirement from the franchise.

Nonetheless, the actress is still finding ways to keep busy, serving as a regular in the new Netflix comedy The Politician. What’s more, Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial company will be getting even more exposure later this month with the launch of her documentary series, The Goop Lab, coming to Netflix on January 24th.

