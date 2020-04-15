With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) likely getting ready to usher in a new slate of faces to introduce the X-Men, one of the oddest things will be seeing someone other than Hugh Jackman portraying Wolverine.

All that being said, fans have thrown out a ton of potential actors who could step in and follow up Jackman’s performance and one name that’s been picking up steam as of late is none other than Jack Black. Certainly not the first person that would come to most X-Men fans’ minds, but the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star recently shared a photograph of himself in a Wolverine pose next to a Red Hulk statue.

Fans seemed to like Black’s look, as many on social media began suggesting he step in and play Wolverine. Someone even edited him into a Wolverine poster. See for yourself down below:

Here's How Jack Black Could Look As The MCU's Wolverine 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s hard to deny that Black has the look, but it’d also be hard to take him seriously after seeing some of the wacky roles he’s known for. I mean, we’re talking about a guy who played a fake substitute teacher and trained a bunch of elementary school kids to perform at a Battle Of The Bands contest in School Of Rock.

In any case, while Black’s name continues to float around amongst the fan base, another name that has been thrown around is Welsh actor and Kingsman star Taron Egerton. Egerton was such a fan favorite, in fact, that there were even rumors that he’d already landed the role to join the MCU. However, he shot those down during an interview with Yahoo Movies last fall, saying he’s nothing more than a fan of the franchise and also believes there are other roles he’s better suited for.

“It’s unfounded,” the actor said. “The only morsel of truth to it is that I’m a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That’s kind of it, really. … I don’t quite know where it comes from. I’m flattered but baffled by it… There’s other characters that I think I’d be more suited to.”

While nothing is yet confirmed, let us know who else you’d like to see play Wolverine in the MCU by dropping a comment down below.