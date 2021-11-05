Marvel Fans Think Gilgamesh Is The Most Emotionally Powerful Character In The MCU

Following the release of Marvel’s Eternals Friday, there’s one character whose undying loyalty to his partner is having fans gushing on social media: Don Lee’s Gilgamesh.

The story centers around 10 immortal beings assigned to be Earth’s protectors thousands of years ago by the god-like and colossal Celestials, their creators. Having lived on the Earth for 7,000 years, the Eternals nudged humanity’s development in the right direction. Though the group disbanded long ago, they must once again reunite for one final mission to protect the Earth from the evil parasite aliens known as the Deviants.

Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest member of the group who was exiled alongside his de-facto partner, Angelina Jolie’s Thena. Fans are already gushing over the pair, saying that Gilgamesh might be the most emotionally powerful character in the MCU.

Check out the reaction below yourself, with users on Twitter saying both Jolie’s performance and Gilgamesh’s emotional connection to her are praiseworthy.

Angelina Jolie's performance for thena is such an emotionally deep dark gripping story and Gilgamesh being her protector to keep her safe ugh these two had me so emotional #Thena #EternalsGilgamesh pic.twitter.com/ju33no4Uyq — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 SAW ETERNALS (@JayvonThomas2) November 5, 2021

Some have pointed out how their real-life friendship has seemed to blossom, too.

Thena and her protector, Gilgamesh



I'm not crying, you are. pic.twitter.com/6GQdiJxa1y — Dome (@jolieshooker) November 5, 2021

angelina jolie and don lee’s friendship give me so many thena and gilgamesh’s vibes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zlC3dGkZgG — gab ♡ (@imnikkiheat) November 5, 2021

There’s even a request for the pair to helm a Disney Plus spinoff.

Eternals needed more Angelina Jolie. We just need more Angelina Jolie in general. Can we get a Thena and Gilgamesh limited Disney+ series? — Chastity Vicencio (@chastity_v) November 5, 2021

If you know, you know.

Angelina Jolie as Thena, in that moment with Gilgamesh (Don Lee) 😭 #Eternals

pic.twitter.com/7cqXOsXpoX — Seth (@TheFlemishSeth) November 5, 2021

“They have something so much deeper.”

They have something so much deeper. I don't know what they're limited to. I just know that they have what matters most which is that they are soldiers in arms….they would die for each other, and they understand each other. – Angelina Jolie on Gilgamesh and Thena's relationship pic.twitter.com/5qjK0dcjVF — jam (@joliesgem) November 5, 2021

Leave me on “read,” see what happens.

me explaining why thena and gilgamesh are the best duo the mcu has ever seen pic.twitter.com/EGIu3Pzlzm — nia • saw eternals (@eternallythena) November 5, 2021

Plenty of incredible performances, according to this user.

The jungle/Volcano scenes were TOP5 MCU best fighting scenes.



Angelina's scene when she was near the tree with Gilgamesh & Gemma's Volcano scene were both Award winning worthy performances.



They both deserve to be praised for their incredible job. #AngelinaJolie #Gemmachan pic.twitter.com/W94Y0SKBk6 — Oswald Niehaus (@324B210) November 5, 2021

In terms of the lasting legacy of Eternals, it may be too soon to call, but many fans are already praising it. Despite having a somewhat surprisingly “rotten” critical rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a fairly decent audience score of 86%, as of this writing, which is more than the audience scores for Captain America, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.