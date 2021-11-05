Marvel Fans Think Gilgamesh Is The Most Emotionally Powerful Character In The MCU
Following the release of Marvel’s Eternals Friday, there’s one character whose undying loyalty to his partner is having fans gushing on social media: Don Lee’s Gilgamesh.
The story centers around 10 immortal beings assigned to be Earth’s protectors thousands of years ago by the god-like and colossal Celestials, their creators. Having lived on the Earth for 7,000 years, the Eternals nudged humanity’s development in the right direction. Though the group disbanded long ago, they must once again reunite for one final mission to protect the Earth from the evil parasite aliens known as the Deviants.
Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest member of the group who was exiled alongside his de-facto partner, Angelina Jolie’s Thena. Fans are already gushing over the pair, saying that Gilgamesh might be the most emotionally powerful character in the MCU.
Check out the reaction below yourself, with users on Twitter saying both Jolie’s performance and Gilgamesh’s emotional connection to her are praiseworthy.
Some have pointed out how their real-life friendship has seemed to blossom, too.
There’s even a request for the pair to helm a Disney Plus spinoff.
“They have something so much deeper.”
Plenty of incredible performances, according to this user.
In terms of the lasting legacy of Eternals, it may be too soon to call, but many fans are already praising it. Despite having a somewhat surprisingly “rotten” critical rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a fairly decent audience score of 86%, as of this writing, which is more than the audience scores for Captain America, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.