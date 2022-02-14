Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fans have been well fed today as not only did Marvel drop a new trailer for the film, but also a poster full of its own surprises and hints at more multiversal crossovers to show up.

The new poster for the film sees Doctor Strange cast a spell as reality shatters around him. Each of the shattered glass fragments boasts a different face or an object that likely depicts additions from the film. While many of them are self-explanatory, one of the fragments has fans convinced that Captain Carter will be making her live-action debut in the film.

Captain Carter is a multiverse version of Peggy Carter that made her MCU debut with the animated series Marvel’s What If. The character boasts the same powers as Captain America but with a British-themed shield. In August of last year, it was reported that the character would be appearing in Doctor Strange 2, which looks more likely than ever now.

The shield which is unique to the character has been spotted in this new poster for Doctor Strange within one of the shattered glass pieces and fans are going crazy with anticipation for her debut.

While this image would appear to be promising news to Agent Carter fans, we won’t know for sure if the character will be showing up in the film or what her role will be until it is released for fans to see themselves. You can check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on May 6.