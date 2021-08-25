Marvel Fans Want Emma Stone Back As Gwen Stacy In Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer finally debuted online earlier this week, and it well and truly broke the internet. Marvel fans had their minds blown by this first look at the incoming threequel, which revealed that we’re heading into the Spider-Verse. It confirmed the return of six sinister villains from the franchise’s past, as well as hinting at the much-anticipated comeback of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

You might think this would be enough for fans, but once you open the doors to the multiverse, you can’t expect them to not want more. Following the trailer’s premiere, fans made Emma Stone trend on Twitter, as so many folks voiced their desperate hope that Emma Stone would cameo in No Way Home as Gwen Stacy, or maybe even Spider-Gwen.

This is a crazy theory but #WhatIf Emma Stone appears in #SpiderManNoWayHome as live action Spider Gwen pic.twitter.com/Cg3OBVt4SF — @TheNWHtrailerIsFINALLYHere!!!!!! (@RyanSeghetti) August 25, 2021

Stone appeared opposite Garfield in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, which memorably ended with an adaptation of “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” comic book storyline.

Give me Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield as Gwen Stacy and Peter again…. pic.twitter.com/ACDJfeF78h — Lia DeVil – 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 🤍🖤♥️ (@Liahiveolsen) August 24, 2021

Fans were heartbroken at the time when Gwen was killed off. If Sony had any plans to revive her at the time, they were all for naught. The Amazing franchise was soon aborted in favor of reintroducing Spidey into the MCU, with Tom Holland taking over from Garfield.

Honestly all I want is to see Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy together on screen again. They deserved so much more — ML (@MohammedLoonat8) August 24, 2021

But now that all signs are pointing to Garfield returning for No Way Home, the potential is there for Stone to reprise her role—or appear as a variant of Gwen—opposite him. Fans are really hoping for a live-action version of this moving moment from the Spider-Verse comics event.

Lowkey wish Emma Stone was in #NoWayHome as Spider-Gwen just to have this moment with Andrew. pic.twitter.com/xaR9wRwtO5 — Cyan (TASM era) (@05_Cyan) August 24, 2021

Emma Stone has previously denied any involvement in this movie, but then so did Garfield—a lot more strenuously—and that’s looking more and more like a white lie. Even if the Oscar-winning actress doesn’t end up showing her face in this one, the door is open for her to appear in a future MCU film instead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on Dec. 17.