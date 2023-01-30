Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people

Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.

But it perhaps shouldn’t be forgotten that, despite all the above, Black Panther and Wakanda were created by two Jewish New Yorkers, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. This is being called out on social media after a post unfavorably comparing Chicago to Wakanda:

I’d like to offer anyone that wants it a one way ticket to Wakanda.



No take backsies. pic.twitter.com/fYzNc3hCSR — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) January 30, 2023

Marvel fans were quick to respond:

Not to be that guy, but technically White men created Wakanda… pic.twitter.com/17NCDyOc0I — MhadleyImprintBooks (@MhadleyBooks) January 30, 2023

But could there be a twist?

Chicago was also founded by Jean Baptiste Point du Sable. A Haitian man. So I;m gonna hope the post might be a troll now. — Arcane_Desperado ⚜️ (@ArcaneDesperado) January 30, 2023

And apparently, this isn’t even Chicago:

The similarity of these two pictures is they're both fictional. That's Detroit in the one on the right. — Just a Laughing Man (@itsalaughingman) January 30, 2023

But, let’s face it, we think this is reading the initial post a teeny bit too literally. We don’t think there are many people out there who genuinely believe Wakanda is a real place and it’s always been an imaginary vision of what an African country might have achieved if it weren’t for European colonists plundering them for resources and enslaving their peoples. Well, perhaps they wouldn’t have flying cars, hyper-advanced tech, and rhinoceros mounts, but the point still stands.

Life in Wakanda will be the focus of an upcoming Disney Plus show, said to be an origin story for Danai Gurira’s Okoye. Ryan Coogler’s studio Proximity Media is working with Marvel Studios on the show, with Gurira confirming that she’s already signed a deal to reprise the role. More on that as we hear it, but we hope other Marvel Studios movies and Disney Plus shows return to Wakanda, as even if we can never visit, the country exists in the imagination of audiences around the world.