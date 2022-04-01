Marvel fans worried after discovering ‘Morbius’ duo are writing ‘Madame Web’
One of the pandemic’s longest-delayed movies has finally arrived, and the results have turned out to be pretty much exactly as expected, with Morbius scoring the worst reviews of any Marvel-branded blockbuster since Josh Trank’s disastrous Fantastic Four reboot.
Even though the Living Vampire’s live-action debut is taking a critical pounding, director Daniel Espinosa’s comic book adaptation is still on course for a decent weekend at the box office, so there could be a solitary silver lining to this particular dark cloud.
However, it’s the writers that have gotten fans worried, after social media discovered that Morbius duo Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are also the credited writers on the upcoming Madame Web. As you can see from the reactions below, many are already predicting the worst for Dakota Johnson’s superhero debut.
No offense to Sazama and Sharpless, who have somehow managed to make a career out of it, but their entire filmography to date is comprised only of terrible genre films. Morbius joins Vin Diesel’s dismal The Last Witch Hunter, the utterly forgettable Dracula Untold, the painfully middling Power Rangers reboot, and the disastrous Gods of Egypt on their filmography, which hardly makes for stellar reading.
There’s every chance that Madame Web could be undergoing a rewrite or at the very least a polish in the near future, though, with Sydney Sweeney’s casting indicating that pre-production is beginning to ramp up. Morbius has dampened the enthusiasm for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe as a whole, so a fresh coat of screenwriting paint could be in order.