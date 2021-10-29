Marvel Gives Sneak Peek At Eternals’ Gilgamesh Ahead Of Film’s Release

With Marvel’s Eternals set to hit theaters Nov. 5, we’re getting more insights into the various characters it will introduce to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of its release.

Boasting an epic runtime and a plot spanning 7,000 years, a mind-blowing 10 different superheroes will be introduced in the film. In the story, the immortal Eternals are Earth’s guardians, created by the god-like Celestials, who are beings as big as large planets. The Eternals must protect Earth against evil Deviants in the film.

Alongside an all-star ensemble cast that includes Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek, the film will introduce Ma Dong-seok’s Gilgamesh to the MCU, who Marvel Entertainment has depicted as “a fierce warrior remembered throughout history for his legendary battles.”

The latest Marvel tweet simply calls Gilgamesh “the powerful fighter,” before inviting followers to learn more via a short Marvel 101 video hyping him up.

The powerful fighter. Learn about Gilgamesh and his fellow Eternals in this #Marvel101.



Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals in theaters on November 5th!

The character wields golden, cosmic energy-enhanced exoskeleton shields on his arms and fists, something he utilizes in battle, the video explains.

In Eternals lore, the Celestials sent Gilgamesh, along with the other Eternals, to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humans from the predatory Deviants. They must band together once again after dissolving the group long ago to protect mankind against the Deviants upon their return.

It’s explained in the post that Gilgamesh is the strongest and kindest Eternal, becoming the de facto partner of Angelina Jolie’s Thena after the group initially split up.

We’ll have to see how the film turns out, as it is reportedly striking a decidedly different tone than other MCU movies and includes some milestones in representation, such as having an openly gay main character, but the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes so far have placed it on the lowest percent ranking in the entire MCU.

Eternals comes to theaters on Nov. 5.