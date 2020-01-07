While appearing at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, frequent Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines for her revealing dress. But she also let slip that she’s “semi-retired” from acting. Apparently, the Oscar winner’s focusing more on her company Goop now, which offers personal wellness products.

“I’m sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do,” Paltrow told DigitalSpy. “I’m Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming.”

This isn’t much of a surprise when you look at her recent work, either. In the past seven years, she’s been in five movies with four of them being Marvel productions. The other was Mortdecai, which I’m sure even she’d like to forget ever happened. She was also a producer and featured on the recent Netflix show, The Politician

If we’re being honest though, her role in Avengers: Infinity War was quite small and her turn in Spider-Man: Homecoming was nothing more than a cameo. She even famously forgot about appearing in the film while on Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show.

Now, she’s living the good life, sitting on that Marvel/ex-husband Chris Martin/Goop money. She hasn’t really had much to do in the MCU since Iron Man 3 when she famously donned the Iron Man suit and while fans got to see her suit up once more in Avengers: Endgame, she confesses that those days are probably over.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow joked.

If you ask us, it’s the sweetest gig in the superhero genre. All she has to do is shoot some stand-ins wearing a suit and the rest of the time she’s just sitting in a studio with a camera on her face. Just ask Robert Downey Jr. But alas, it seems she’s not interested anymore.

It’s a shame, too, as Pepper Potts’ story was left open-ended in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Tony Stark’s death, she’s left to raise their daughter, Morgan H. Stark. As such, even though Paltrow says she’s likely done for now, we wouldn’t rule out a quick cameo or two somewhere down the road. Maybe once Morgan is all grown up.