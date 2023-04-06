Marvel may have just told us when ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ comes to Disney Plus

Places everyone, places. This is not a drill. Marvel has finally come right out and let us all know when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is hitting Disney Plus. At least, we’re pretty sure it has. Introducing Marvel’s next new big bad, fans (who didn’t make it to the theaters) have been dying to catch a glimpse of one of the MCU’s most ambitious new films.

Sadly, that ambition led to an incredibly mixed critical reception and the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score a Marvel film has ever seen. With a disjointed story and uneven perfomances, there were certainly moments of greatness, but none great enough to overcome the film’s played-out premise. Yet even so, we definitely enjoyed ourselves.

Following the entire Ant-family, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) find themselves trying to escape the Quantum Realm — all while facing Marvel’s next Thanos; Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s overall issues may have had many fans opting to steer clear of theaters, waiting for the film to come out on digital, DVD, or Disney Plus to take an actual look. Well, that time has come.

Available for purchase on April 18, Marvel’s announcement for Ant-Man‘s return to the spotlight marks its addition to Disney Plus. Probably. In the past, Marvel has made its films available on Disney Plus the same day they’re released digitally for purchase. That fact alone leads us to believe that Quantumania will be no different. So get ready to shrink down, and dive deep into Marvel’s ever-changing mythos.