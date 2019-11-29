Marvel Seemingly Teases Black Widow Trailer With New Tweet

The first trailer for Black Widow is due out soon, but when exactly will it be here? Well, that remains to be seen, but a new tweet from one of Marvel’s official accounts has got fans wondering if we’ll finally get a look at Scarlett Johansson’s first solo movie as Natasha Romanoff in the next few days.

Marvel India announced a change to the release date in the country on social media today. Seeing as this suggests the beginnings of a marketing push for the film, there’s now a lot of theorizing that this tweet could be foreshadowing the trailer dropping perhaps over the weekend or early next week.

Cancel all your plans. Abort all missions. April 30, 2020.

#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/9jp6tZZ9H1 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 29, 2019

This is mostly just speculation right now, but here’s another piece of evidence to add to the pile. Insider Daniel Richtman posted his own tweet shortly after the Marvel India one, which consists of a GIF of Black Widow in The Avengers sipping from a straw. This heavily suggests Richtman knows something about the BW trailer but is holding back on revealing his intel.

A previous rumor has pointed to the teaser trailer arriving next Tuesday, December 3rd. Sometime around then is likely, given the precedent. Last year’s first trailer for Avengers: Endgame launched on December 7th, after all. Like BW, Endgame was released six months away around the end of April/the beginning of May, so the trailer dates would probably correlate.

Black Widow might not be as massive as Endgame, but it’s still a highly anticipated entry in the MCU all the same. Hopping back to after the events of Captain America: Civil War, it’ll see Nat facing her past as she takes another reformed graduate of the Red Room program, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, under her wing and battles the Taskmaster (actor currently unknown). Rachel Weisz is Melina, another Black Widow, while David Harbour is Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Cap.

Black Widow shoots its way into theaters on May 1st, 2020, and as soon as the trailer drops, we’ll be sure to let you know.