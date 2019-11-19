Black Widow Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Black Widow hits cinemas on May 1st. However, promotion has been thin on the ground, with a single poster the only officially released piece of promotional material. That doesn’t mean there isn’t information out there about the film, though. After all, there was a teaser screened at Disney’s D23 Expo, we’ve seen multiple pictures from the set and promo art from the movie has already surfaced.

But in two weeks, we’ll get our first proper look at the spinoff, as it seems all but certain that its trailer is scheduled to drop on December 3rd. That’s the date being passed around online by industry insiders and we’ve since confirmed it with our own sources. Not to mention that this puts it roughly in line with other MCU projects that have previously targeted an early May release date.

For example, Avengers: Endgame‘s trailer landed on December 7th, 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War‘s on November 29th, 2017. Black Widow isn’t going to be as big an event as those films were, but I’m confident this pattern will hold.

Rumor: The first trailer for Marvel’s #BlackWidow will debut online on Tuesday December 3rd. pic.twitter.com/zP8spunqrH — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) November 18, 2019

So, what can we expect from it? Well, given the footage that was screened at the D23 Expo, I’m betting we’ll see some Black Widow on Black Widow combat between Natasha and Yelena, an introduction for David Harbour’s Red Guardian and perhaps a tease of Rachel Weisz’s Red Room trainer Melina, who’s rumored to secretly be Taskmaster. We know that there’s a major car chase set piece in the film that looked fairly complete at D23, too, so I reckon we’ll see some of that as well.

However it pans out, Black Widow comes at an interesting time for the MCU. The majority of Marvel Studios’ efforts post-Avengers: Endgame are to push forward in a new direction with new characters, with the existing Phase 1 heroes moving to their own Disney Plus shows or being written out. But Black Widow is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War and after we all said our goodbyes to Natasha Romanoff in Endgame, you have to wonder whether audiences will really want to travel back to the status quo of 2016/2017. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.