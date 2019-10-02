Marvel Reportedly Planning A Spider-Man/Wolverine Team-Up Film

Things looked bleak for a while there, but Spider-Man is sticking around the MCU for at least a little bit longer thanks to Disney and Sony overcoming their differences and agreeing on a new deal for the character. Tom Holland’s currently only booked to appear in Spider-Man 3 and one other unknown MCU flick, but now that we know re-negotiations are possible, fans are hopeful that the web-slinger will stick around the franchise for a long time to come. And it seems Marvel are hopeful for this as well.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning in “Crisis” and that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, both of which have since been confirmed – that the studio is entertaining the idea of doing a Spider-Man/Wolverine team-up film much later down the line. Obviously, this would depend on if a third deal with Sony can be brokered in a few years, but sources say that’s looking “likely” at this early stage.

We’ve previously reported that our intel is pointing to the two studios striking another agreement in 2022, which would have similar terms to the current one and mean future Spidey solo movies would still be produced by Kevin Feige and Sony would also be able to utilize the hero in their own projects. This has been confirmed to be the case for the foreseeable future, too, with it looking certain that Holland will show up in Venom sequels.

In any case, now that the X-Men have returned to Marvel, it’s no surprise that the studio wants to make the most of the potential there is in crossing them over with other heroes. After all, there’s also been talk of a Wolverine vs. Hulk movie happening in the future, while WGTC has been told that a Disney Plus series starring Logan could be in the works as well.

Tell us, though, do you want to see a Spider-Man/Wolverine film at some point? Swing on over to the comments, bub, and leave your thoughts.