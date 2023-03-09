Marvel isn’t the only franchise getting ‘Shark Boy and Lava Girl’ comparisons

It seems no superhero franchise can escape the influence of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl after another similarity to the 2005 film was found. For a film that received a poor reception from fans and critics alike, you’d be surprised by the number of times there were accidental similarities in modern superhero films.

The discovery was found by Reddit user u/bluetooo55, who claimed in r/DC_Cinematic that the Flash suit that was featured in the film’s recent promo poster for The Flash looked similar to the one worn by Lavagirl. OP alleges that the glowing light seen on Barry Allen imitated the lava flowing around the pink heroine’s suit.

This isn’t the first time that any Sharkboy and Lavagirl “references” were found in recent superhero films. When Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters, fans noticed that M.O.D.O.K. without his helmet on somewhat resembles the film’s main antagonist, Mr. Electric. So maybe there is something good about this film despite its abysmal performance.

It’s quite interesting how recent superhero movies are reminding fans of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The film received a low critic score of 20 percent and an average audience score of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and only received over $71 million at the box office. Perhaps with all these films produced by Marvel and DC coming out with questionable results, fans are looking back at other titles that may not have been well-liked back then.

While there isn’t any news about this film coming back into theaters via sequels, fingers crossed that neither Disney nor Warner Bros obtains the rights for Sharkboy and Lavagirl.