The MCU’s MODOK is drawing comparisons to another iconic floating headed villain

The new trailer for the new MCU entry Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already drawing gasps and kudos for its main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror. But another Marvel villain, long looked for to enter the franchise is getting an early roasting by the fans. And some are saying that Marvel’s resident Big Giant Head, an entity once described as being only for killing, looks disappointingly like the baddie of a lackluster kids’ movie.

Marvel’s latest Quantumania trailer gives us some juicy looks at the film’s primary baddie, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. But while we get some promising looks at the new major baddie for the MCU, the brief glimpses we see of MODOK aren’t exactly striking fear into the MCU faithful.

First peek at unmasked MODOK in ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA’. pic.twitter.com/Ef5UlzYr3U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2023

To be fair, it’s not exactly the easiest task to make a character that looks like a highly weaponized version of Humpty Dumpty fearsome. The MCU has definitely always tried to redesign the look of the many characters within the comics that just don’t look all that formidable off the illustrated page into viable cinematic threats.

But the filmmakers appear to be playing MODOK pretty close to reality — and a lot of millennials and Gen Y-ers are noticing that the MCU debut of the character sure looks a lot like the villain in one of director Robert Rodriguez’s worst efforts.

Fans are saying the MCU Multiverse version of MODOK, played by Corey Stoll, looks more than a little like Mr. Electricidad, aka Mr. Electric, the main antagonist of the 2005 action movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl as portrayed by George Lopez. It’s not even the first time that fans have pointed out that a disturbing amount of the whole Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania aesthetic seems to owe at least a little to Robert Rodriguez’s kiddie adventure flop. To which we can only respond, WHY?

We can only hope that this is all just an outrageous coincidence. And at least MODOK’s “masked up” version seems like a more dangerous … egg with arms. Fingers crossed.