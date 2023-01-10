Who is the villain in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Ant-Man is the latest Marvel hero to find their way into a threequel, with him joining the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America in having his own trilogy.

As people say, a hero is only as good as the villains he faces and Ant-Man has fought some interesting ones during his trilogy. The first film was released in 2015 and saw Corey Stoll serve as the villainous foil to Scott Lang in the form of Yellowjacket. The sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp had Ghost and Sonny Burch, and with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here it’s time to learn about the duo’s new foe.

Image via Marvel Studios

Who is the villain in Quantumania?

The first film had one villain, the second film had two, and Quantumania will feature three opponents for Scott, Hope, and Cassie to go up against.

The main villain in the film is Jonathan Majors as the multiverse traversing Kang the Conqueror. Majors had previously played a variant of Kang during the first season of Loki, and this will be Majors’ first appearance in an MCU film. The character is a god-like figure capable of traveling through the multiverse and seeking to, well, conquer all in his path.

Secondary to Majors is Corey Stoll as MODOK. Stoll previously played Darren Cross in the first film, last seen being shrunk being controlled, and presumably left for dead somewhere in the Quantum Realm. Cross isn’t usually the alter ego of MODOK, with this marking a change from the original comics.

The third antagonist is Bill Murray in the secretive role of Lord Krylar. Based on a comic character with just one appearance (coming in The Incredible Hulk #156 in 1972), he’s an oddity and an open canvas for the MCU to use. Seen as the leader of the microverse (the original inspiration for the Quantum Realm), he went up against the Hulk and is known for use of assassins instead of getting his own hands dirty.

Murray’s version of the character seems to be the leader of the sparse population in the Quantum Realm, with him not having the green skin or mutton-stache of his comic counterpart.