Marvel May Have Finally Confirmed Agent Carter As Official Canon

The canonical status of the Marvel Television lineup has been a subject of intense debate ever since Kevin Feige folded the division into the studio, assumed the role of Chief Creative Officer and stated in no uncertain terms that the cinematic universe’s official expansion into episodic storytelling would begin with Disney Plus series WandaVision.

That didn’t set well with a number of fans, or indeed Clark Gregg, who voiced his belief that the entirety of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. exists in the same continuity as the movies. That makes perfect sense when you consider where Phil Coulson came from, as well as the countless references to the franchise’s big screen outings and cameos from familiar faces.

However, Disney Plus moved Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter to the non-MCU Marvel Legacy Collection of the platform, so it’s a contentious issue. Then again, new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have confirmed that Hayley Atwell’s solo show is canon after all, as you can see below.

“Launched on January 6, the series debuted on the ABC midseason slate. Notably, Agent Carter marked the first time an MCU-originated character would transition from the big screen to the small screen, with canon storytelling that would eventually dovetail back into future films.”

It’s all very confusing trying to sift through the mythology to try and determine what’s canon and what’s not, but given that Peggy appeared in several movies, headlined her own TV show and a One-Shot, and made more than one cameo appearances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it would appear on the surface at least that Agent Carter‘s status can’t be denied.