Marvel One-Shot Agent Carter Removed From Disney Plus

Clark Gregg stands firm in his belief that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, even though Kevin Feige wiped the slate clean when he became the company’s Chief Creative Officer, with the fan favorite series also being moved to the non-MCU Legacy Collection on Disney Plus.

Along with the adventures of Phil Coulson and the gang, Agent Carter was also exiled to the fringes of continuity, while Hayley Atwell’s return as Peggy in the premiere of Marvel’s What If…? seemed to hint that the studio didn’t view either her One-Shot or solo series as part of the timeline.

In another hammer blow, the One-Shot has now been removed from Disney Plus altogether, as per The Direct. Agent Carter was available on the platform as part of the Iron Man 3 extras, before being awarded its own landing page in the middle of last month, but now it’s gone. That’s a bummer, especially when we’ve been getting inundated with rumors that we’ll be seeing Peggy again in everything from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to a live-action Captain Carter.

It’s believed that Agent Carter was given its own page to tie in with her return in What If…?, because the exact same thing happened with All Hail the King in anticipation of Trevor Slattery’s appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Ben Kingsley’s One-Shot is still available, which is going to sting for a lot of fans.