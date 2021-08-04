Marvel Studios Hints That Agent Carter Isn’t MCU Canon

Marvel Studios’ streaming series have gone down a storm, but one thing that bugs fans about them is how they seem to have made the Marvel Television shows that came before them non-canon. WandaVision and Loki outright ignored Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., for example, with the former depicting a totally different version of the Darkhold and the latter failing to mention Phil Coulson is still alive. Now it looks like Agent Carter is getting the same treatment.

Animated series What If…? kicks off next week with an episode all about Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. So this Wednesday saw Disney Plus debut a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends that focused on Captain America’s best gal, recapping all Peggy’s major moments. Except it didn’t make any mention of her own spinoff show, which ran on ABC for two seasons from 2015-16.

This is a huge snub as it is, but it gets worse. The Legends recap instead references 2013’s Agent Carter One-Shot, which itself used to be viewed as non-canon because it didn’t mesh with the ABC show. If Legends is including the One-Shot but not the TV series, this suggests it’s now back in canon and the show isn’t. Most likely because the short film was produced by Marvel Studios, not Marvel Television.

There is one hitch, though. The thumbnail for every Legends episode is a zoomed-in part of each showcased hero’s figure that’s easily recognizable. For Peggy’s installment, it’s her iconic red hat – which was unique to the Agent Carter TV show. So there’s that one small nod to the series, at least.

Fans had previously wondered whether the events of Agent Carter still happened after Steve Rogers returned to the past in Avengers: Endgame, so it’s feasible that Cap erased the show from canon, which is maybe what Marvel Studios Legends is trying to tell us.

Whatever the case, a new version of Peggy – the super-powered Captain Carter – is coming in What If…?, hitting Disney Plus next Wednesday, August 11th.