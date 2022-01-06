We’re getting some insights into possible plot points for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It all started when an eagle-eyed fan noticed something interesting about some new official Marvel merch, a T-shirt which can be found on Amazon with the stylings of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

The piece of clothing appears to show a darkened spot emanating from Wanda’s heart, leading some to believe she has been corrupted by the Darkhold, a powerful book of magic that was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision.

Upon closer inspection of a screenshot of Wanda from the Multiverse of Madness trailer, it appears this darkened area on her chest is also present in her new costume in the movie, as Twitter user @itsjustanotherx pointed out.

In addition, we did see a scene in WandaVision where, upon finally letting the grief sink into her psyche about the loss of her love, Vision, a burst of magic emanates from her heart.

Given the fact that, upon defeating Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness at the end of WandaVision, Wanda takes the Darkhold from her to study it in a remote cabin in Sokovia, we could easily see the film revolving around Wanda battling her own inner demons as much as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Indeed, it seems entirely possible that the film’s conflict won’t so much be driven by outside antagonists, but Wanda and Strange battling their own respective inner darkness and reining in some form of insidious magic both characters have known to toy with from time to time.

We’ll have to see how everything unfolds when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.