Marvel movies account for 30% of total 2021 domestic box office

The box office has been slowly but surely rebounding throughout 2021, with a running total of $4.45 billion up by almost 100% on a dire 2020, but that doesn’t mean we’re returning to anything even remotely resembling normality.

In fact, if it wasn’t for the continued popularity of Marvel Comics adaptations and blockbuster franchises, plenty of analysts would no doubt be decrying the continued decline of the theatrical industry. Mid budget titles, prestige dramas and content geared towards older audiences has consistently failed, but at least Marvel have been there to pick up the slack.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A new report from The Wrap reveals that over 30% of the year’s entire takings on home soil were generated by Marvel, which isn’t much of a shock when you consider that five of 2021’s six highest-grossing titles are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow and Eternals.

No Way Home on its own accounts for 12% of the annual total, while the only three movies to have crossed $200 million are Marvel blockbusters, as well as five of the eight to have even made it past $150 million. A healthy box office is good news, but it’s yet another reminder that no studio or brand in the industry can come close to the undisputed market leaders.