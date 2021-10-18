Marvel Names Every Location And Time Period Visited In Eternals

As a sprawling cosmic saga that spans thousands of years, unfolds across two timelines and touches base with some of the most important events in human history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals is nothing if not ambitious.

Sure, most blockbuster franchises are fond of a flashback or two, but Chloé Zhao’s comic book adaptation is going to look and feel unlike anything we’ve seen from the superhero series before, and if it lives up to the limitless potential showcased in the trailers, it could go down as one of the MCU’s best ever.

We’re less than three weeks away from Eternals coming to theaters, and Marvel has now revealed every time period and location the titular team will visit during the two and a half hour runtime. The list includes Mesopotamia in 7000 BC, ancient Babylon, Southeast Asia’s Gupta Empire in 400 AD, and the fall of the Aztec Empire in 1521.

In the modern day timeline, we’ll be seeing the gang pitch up in Mumbai, South Dakota, Chicago, Alaska, Australia and the Amazon rainforest, and that’s without even considering the sections of the story set in outer space, or the feeling that Eternals might have even more chronological surprises up its sleeve.