Marvel Planning To Introduce A Female Deadpool Into The MCU

Nothing official has been said concerning the future of Deadpool in the MCU as yet, except that he definitely has one, but that doesn’t mean Marvel isn’t busy working out the best ways to utilize the massive potential of integrating the Merc with a Mouth into their pre-established franchise. Fox were already starting to dig into the wider mythology surrounding the character, but it sounds like Marvel Studios is going to dive even deeper.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was being developed and that Moon Knight was coming to the MCU – that Marvel is planning to introduce a female Deadpool into the franchise in the form of Lady Deadpool. Furthermore, we’re told that this could happen as soon as Deadpool 3.

In the comics, the character’s a female doppelganger of Deadpool from another Earth and sources say that Marvel has eyes on adapting her closely for the screen. In fact, our intel points to Marvel hoping to bring the “whole Deadpool family” into the franchise eventually.

First appearing in 2010, Wanda Wilson hails from Earth-3010 and led a band of rebels against her nemesis, an evil version of Captain America who calls himself General America and served as the mascot of a corrupt, totalitarian government. Many members of the Deadpool Corps – the united team of DPs from various universes, including Dogpool, Kidpool and the zombie Headpool – aided her in defeating him.

We don’t know if her backstory will be brought to the MCU, but given that Marvel apparently wants to tackle the Deadpool Corps, it’s not impossible that General America could be introduced as an antagonist. It would be a fun way of making the most of having the character in the Marvel universe and who knows, playing an evil version of Cap could be enough to tempt Chris Evans back to the fold.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though, as the prospect of Lady Deadpool is exciting enough. Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson would no doubt have a lot to say about encountering a female version of himself and once we learn more about how exactly she’ll make her debut, we’ll be sure to let you know.