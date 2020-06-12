Marvel Has Plans To Bring Thanos’ Brother Into The MCU

Thanos might’ve been killed – twice over, in fact – in Avengers: Endgame, but the shadow of the Mad Titan will still continue to be felt in the MCU. The Eternals is coming up in Phase 4, for example, and the villain actually belongs to that race. Or their mutant rivals, the Deviants, more specifically. And the mention of Thanos’ father A’lars in Avengers: Infinity War has got fans wondering whether he could appear in the movie.

Of course, there’s also Thanos’ brother, Starfox. Also known as Eros of Titan, Starfox is generally depicted as a hero who has the power to control other people’s emotions (as creepy as that is), having been a member of the Avengers at various points. Rumors have said that he was originally attached to appear in The Eternals, but plans changed and we shouldn’t expect to see him in the film.

MCU Cosmic is reporting, though, that just because he won’t make it into that ensemble flick, that doesn’t mean Marvel has ruled out using him at all. It’s said that the studio still has plans for Starfox somewhere down the line. The two most likely options for his MCU debut are the Secret Invasion TV series that’s previously been talked about or Captain Marvel 2.

If there’s no place for him in The Eternals, tying Starfox into the Carol Danvers side of the franchise would also make sense, seeing as he’s old friends with Mar-Vell in the comics. Marvel would have to handle him carefully though, considering the comic book version of the character has had his reputation tarnished somewhat due to a storyline which saw Eros accused of sexual assault for using his powers to sleep with women.

The Eternals is due to hit theaters on February 12th, 2021. It’s still unconfirmed if Thanos will have a cameo in it, but it definitely sounds like we’ll get more of his family in the franchise eventually.