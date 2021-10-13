Marvel Producer Teases Phase 4 Plan And How It Compares To Infinity Saga

For those wondering just what we can expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 rollout and how it will differ, if at all, from the previous Infinity Saga, we’re now getting more insights on that topic from none other than an insider of the studio itself.

ScreenRant reports that producer Nate Moore has given a tease on just this very topic, two and a half years following the closure of the MCU’s Infinity Saga with the release of Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvel films are known for overarching narratives that crossover from one film to the next, a strategy that few other studios have been able to emulate correctly, though many have tried. Now the films are on the cusp of rebuilding its universe following the devastating trauma that the Mad Titan Thanos brought, in which he destroyed half of all living things in the universe — a move that was ultimately successfully reversed by earth’s mightiest heroes, though we lost a few of them along the way.

Eternals Film Posters 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When asked in a recent interview how the next phase of the Marvel universe unfolds and compares or contrasts to the Infinity Saga, Moore said Phase 4 will introduce a connective tissue that is a through-line of the movies going forward, similar to the McGuffin plot devices of the Infinity Stones seen in Phases 1 through 3. He added that stand-alone adventures will still be able to be enjoyed outside that overarching storyline, but that viewers will get rewarded for following along with the bigger picture throughout the films.

“The Infinity Stones fell into our lap in some way and really helped to connect things in ways that you ultimately felt unexpected but earned is what we talk a lot about. And I think Phase 4 is similar…We want these to all feel like if you just watch Eternals, you can enjoy Eternals, you can understand Eternals and you’re good to go. But if you end up watching the next 10 of our movies… Oh, man some of those concepts may pop up some of those characters may pop in and form a larger plot, so we want to have our cake and eat it too frankly, as I think everybody would,” he said in an interview with ScreenRant.”

We’ll just have to see how it all unfolds as the Marvel films in Phase 4 continue to roll out. The Eternals, set for release on November 5th, will be the third installment in Phase 4, following Black Widow and Shang-Chi.