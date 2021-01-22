Marvel Reportedly Angry With Tobey Maguire For Acting Live A Diva On Spider-Man 3

Tobey Maguire has found himself trending on multiple occasions over the last few months as many fans laud him as the greatest big screen Spider-Man, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, things have been far from rosy behind the scenes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s blockbuster sequel.

After claiming that the 45 year-old was holding out for $15 million to reprise his role as Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker, he followed that up by saying he’d gotten his wish and had exhibited some behavior that the tipster determined to be diva-like. Of course, Maguire hasn’t even been officially confirmed for the cast of Spider-Man 3 yet, but at this stage, fans would be furious if he wasn’t involved.

Indeed, there’s been so much speculation surrounding the web-slinging threequel that separating fact from fiction has become incredibly difficult. Shooting has been underway for well over three months at this point, but there are still constant rumors making the rounds that more and more names have been added to the cast, and very rarely does an operation as smooth as the Marvel Cinematic Universe allow cameras to start rolling without having every angle covered and accounted for.

Nonetheless, Richtman’s latest intel posits that Maguire is being difficult to work with and keeps angering those around him, which begs the question of why he’d bother to sign on in the first place if he was just going to be an assh*le.

“Marvel angry with Tobey Maguire for acting like a diva on Spider-Man 3. Tobey keeps acting like a diva, that pisses Marvel off,” says the insider.

Of course, we’d advise taking this with the usual pinch of salt, but it must be said that Richtman’s information is typically pretty reliable. Besides, the Pleasantville star hasn’t been particularly active as an onscreen talent for a decade and he’ll have known full well that Spider-Man 3 needs him a lot more than he needs Spider-Man 3 at this stage of his career, with the entire multiversal concept having presumably always been designed with an eye to seeing him return alongside Andrew Garfield.