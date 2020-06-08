Marvel Reportedly Wants To Do A Captain America/Female Thor Team-Up Movie

Avengers: Endgame reshuffled the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s deck in a huge way, and while Phase Four is set to feature several familiar faces, a couple of them won’t look like they used to. Not only will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier build towards Sam Wilson officially inheriting the mantle of Captain America that was passed onto him by Steve Rogers, but Jane Foster is also set to return to the Thor franchise and assume the role of the God of Thunder herself.

Of course, both of these character changes have a precedent in the pages of Marvel Comics, and having recognizable faces take over as heroes that audiences are familiar with allows for plenty of fresh stories without affecting the shared universe’s established continuity in the slightest. That being said, both Sam and Jane have pretty big shoes to fill given that Chrises Hemsworth and Evans had been key parts of the MCU since the early days of Phase One.

Although we don’t know what the future holds for either Sam or Jane beyond The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively, we’ve now heard that the unlikely duo could end up crossing paths in a future movie that might have major implications for the cosmic side of the long-running superhero series.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Love and Thunder and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – one idea being discussed behind the scenes is for the latest iterations of Captain America and Thor to team up in a film, with the latter taking the former Falcon on a galaxy-hopping adventure in order to find out more about how the Red Skull ended up on Vormir with the Soul Stone.

It makes sense that Steve Rogers will cast a constant shadow over Sam’s time as Captain America, and adding the Red Skull to the mix ties into Cap’s original trilogy while still offering an entirely new adventure for his successor. Quite how Natalie Portman’s Thor would factor into the story is still unclear at this point, but given that she’s still a human astrophysicist with an interest in the mystical, it wouldn’t be too difficult to imagine a scenario where the two would find some common ground.