Marvel Reportedly Developing Black Panther Spinoff For The Dora Milaje

Somewhere along the line, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther became something much more than just another comic book blockbuster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie became a genuine cultural phenomenon, and dominated the conversation for months as it went on to become one of the ten biggest box office hits of all-time, as well as the first comic book movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Obviously, both fans and execs at Marvel Studios will want to explore much more of Wakanda, with the technologically-advanced nation opening up their doors to the outside world creating a huge number of exciting new narrative possibilities. The characters from the Black Panther franchise made their returns to the MCU as part of the Infinity War and Endgame double-bill, but the story and ensemble cast was so packed that T’Challa and company didn’t have much time to make a real impression.

Not only that, but Black Panther II isn’t scheduled to be released until May 2022, which means fans are facing a long wait to become reacquainted with Wakanda and its inhabitants. However, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight and that Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], both of which turned out to be true – have told us that the franchise could be set to expand, with Danai Gurira reportedly being eyed to play the lead role in a spinoff focused on the Dora Milaje, the country’s formidable royal guard.

While the project is reportedly only in the very early stages of development, the story is said to be based on an arc that sees some rogue members of the Dora Milaje attempt to stage a coup in Wakanda while T’Challa is out of the country, which could even directly tie into the narrative of Black Panther II.

If this turns out to be the case, then Disney Plus would be the ideal place for the potential Black Panther spinoff film. After all, the Dora Milaje’s unique look and backstory instantly gives the project a hook and Gurira is more than capable to lead her own entry in the MCU, having shone so far in what’s amounted to little more than a supporting role.