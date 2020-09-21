Marvel Reportedly Developing Killmonger Spinoff Movie

The early years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were characterized by weak and one-dimensional villains that were essentially canon fodder who presented no sort of serious threat to the title heroes in the slightest. However, the days of Malekith, Yellowjacket, Ronan the Accuser and Kaecilius are firmly in the past, with the quality of antagonists having increased tenfold in the franchise’s recent efforts.

Thanos more than lived up to his billing as the Infinity Saga’s end of level boss as he decimated half of the universe, while Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance as Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Mysterio justified the actor’s decision to return to blockbuster filmmaking a decade after Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. But it’s Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger who’s frequently lauded as the single best villain the MCU has ever seen.

New Black Panther Concept Art Shows Alternate Killmonger Costume 1 of 25

Click to skip















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The greatest bad guys are both diametrically opposed to the heroes and yet firmly of the belief that their actions are the right course to take, and Killmonger definitely ticked those boxes. It was a shame that an actor of Jordan’s talent was reduced to a single outing, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash a month before it was confirmed – that the studio are considering the idea of a spinoff for him.

According to our intel, Marvel Studios wants to do more with the villain and one idea being discussed behind the scenes is a prequel that traces the journey of Erik Stevens from grieving young man to hardened killer. Right now, the plan is to do a movie, but given how things progress in the MCU, the project could always shift into a D+ show instead. In any case, we’re told that there’s a lot more of Killmonger to come and that can only be a good thing.