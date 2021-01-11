Marvel Reportedly Discussing Old Man Logan Elseworlds Movie

Some comic book arcs just aren’t designed to work on the big screen, and it would be fair to say that Old Man Logan is definitely one of them. The bare bones of the story were adapted to phenomenal effect for Hugh Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine, but in general terms, the final product bore little resemblance to Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s acclaimed series.

Obviously, there were numerous legal and contractual issues that would have prevented a straightforward retelling anyway, with a huge number of Marvel characters featuring in the sprawling storyline. But now that the X-Men are officially under the roof of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige could sign off on Old Man Logan if he wanted to, though it seems very unlikely that he would.

That being said, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Marvel are discussing it as a potential Elseworlds-style movie, which could be interesting but also present a few problems. For instance, the idea of the family-friendly Marvel Studios giving the live-action treatment to a family of incestuous hillbilly Hulks that were born from Bruce Banner getting it on with his cousin Jennifer Walters doesn’t seem like it would make it past the Disney hierarchy.

Of course, we’ve also heard recently that the dystopian future might be glimpsed briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which seems more likely as it’d provide a wink to those familiar with the source material without having to tackle any of the more controversial aspects of the narrative. But turning the uniquely bizarre world of Old Man Logan into a standalone feature film would be a stretch, even for the comic book genre.