Marvel Reportedly Exploring Making Bucky Bisexual In The MCU

There’s no sugarcoating it, the MCU has been terrible for LGBTQ+ representation so far. As of early 2021, the entire shared universe – excluding the questionably canon Marvel Television shows – has only featured one established gay character, which is Joe Russo’s cameo role in Avengers: Endgame. To be fair to Marvel, though, they are committed to improving this. Eternals, for example, includes Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, the MCU’s first gay superhero.

Not only that, but fans are hoping that some beloved characters we’ve known for years will get coming out storylines in future projects, and one of these may have now been revealed. Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a bit of news today that will excite folks currently digging into Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as according to him, Marvel is exploring making Bucky bisexual in the MCU.

Of course, the character has long been suspected to be bi, given that many believe he had romantic feelings for best friend Steve Rogers. Falcon‘s premiere potentially featured a subtle nod to his sexuality as well, thanks to a brief joke about his experience on Tinder. By the sounds of it, we shouldn’t expect any deeper exploration of this over the next four episodes of the Disney Plus hit, but we can maybe look forward to this element of Bucky playing out whenever he next returns.

Unlike, say, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, we don’t currently know the hero’s trajectory across Phase 4, so it’s hard to predict where he might appear after Falcon. It’s possible that there could be a second season of the show, but Marvel has yet to announce plans for it. Otherwise, maybe Bucky can slot into another incoming D+ series like Armor Wars or Secret Invasion.

In the meantime, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops new episodes every Friday on the Mouse House’s streaming platform.