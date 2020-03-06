Marvel Reportedly Plans To Make The MCU’s Next Spider-Man Gay

After Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded in 2019, fans were left with many questions about where the franchise would go next. After all, the ongoing battle for the Infinity Stones has likely come to an end, and with several of the original Avengers having had their stories concluded, you’d be forgiven for not being able to map out exactly where Marvel is going to take things from here.

One particular journey that’ll be interesting to watch unfold though is that of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After the conclusion of Far From Home, Peter Parker’s secret identity was revealed to the world and the hero’s been framed for some pretty terrible crimes that he didn’t commit. How this will all be resolved remains to be seen, but already there’ve been whispers that Parker won’t be the only Spidey running around the MCU for too much longer, as Marvel has plans to introduce none other than Miles Morales’ version of the character.

Yes, as you surely saw, industry insider Daniel Richtman took to Twitter last month to share the news that in the interest of the studio’s commitment to diversity, Miles will soon make his way into the MCU. It’s something that’s been hinted at and teased numerous times, too, by various creatives involved with the franchise and even in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when we met Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle. But what’s perhaps even more intriguing than just Morales’ upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the fact that Marvel plans to portray him as gay.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who said the studio was developing She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows and that John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9, all of which we now know to be true. Apparently, the plan is to introduce Miles via cameo in either Spider-Man 3 or 4 and have his love interest be an original character. Possibly a classmate of his.

The details we’ve been given end there, but this is certainly exciting to hear and shows just how committed Marvel is to increasing the diversity of their line-up of heroes and how this initiative is something they plan to stick to as we move further into Phase 4 and beyond.

But what do you make of this decision to portray Miles Morales’ Spider-Man as gay? Do you think it’s a good idea? As always, you can sound off down below with your thoughts.