Marvel Reportedly Plans To Replace Tom Holland As The MCU’s Spider-Man

After the news broke that Sony and Disney had come to a new agreement, MCU fans around the world were able to breath a collective sigh of relief. After all, not only will Spider-Man‘s next cinematic outing now be produced by Marvel Studios and be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems Tom Holland’s web-slinger is going to be sticking around the franchise for a while yet.

But the time will eventually come when the actor has to move on and given that we know Marvel likes to plan everything out very far in advance, it seems they already have someone in mind to replace Peter Parker as the MCU’s Spider-Man. Yes, when Holland eventually makes his exit from the role, the franchise will be in need of a Spidey and according to industry insider DanielRPK, that new hero will come in the form of Miles Morales.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the tipster dropped some interesting new information about the future of the MCU (including a mention of us getting a new Captain Marvel eventually), saying the following:

Love where the MCU is headed diversity wise. We had an all white 6 Avengers at first but down the line we'll get a black Captain America (Sam), Spider-Man (Miles) and Captain Marvel (Monica). Asian with Shang-Chi and Sersi and Muslim with Ms. Marvel and Blade. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 1, 2020

In a second, now deleted-Tweet asking what will happen with Carol Danvers, Richtman also added:

Sam replaced Steve, Miles will replace Peter down the line and Monica will replace her.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Marvel just yet, and won’t be for a long, long while, but DanielRPK has one of the best track records in the industry as far as scoops go and besides, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Miles will be introduced in the MCU. In fact, Holland himself has even voiced his enthusiasm for it happening on several occasions.

What isn’t made clear here is when this will happen, but presumably, Peter Parker won’t be going anywhere for a while. We’d imagine Holland has several more solo Spider-Man films left on his contract along with appearances in team-up movies like New Avengers. But as DanielRPK hints at here, the plan seems to be to introduce Miles and have him eventually be the franchise’s new Spidey once Holland makes his exit.