Marvel Reportedly Wants To Make Sam As Important To The MCU As Steve Was

Steve Rogers and Tony Stark were the respective heart and soul of the Infinity Saga, and their stories were intertwined before the latter was even born if you think about it. Howard Stark was instrumental in the super soldier program during World War II and Tony was always desperate for his father’s approval, while their rivalry drove Captain America: Civil War and their reconciliation was a huge part of Avengers: Endgame.

Understandably, those are two pairs of very big shoes that need filling, and while there’s no chance that Marvel Studios would ever have somebody else suit up for action as Iron Man in the MCU, especially when War Machine is still around and Ironheart is getting her own Disney Plus show, we’re already onto our third Captain America.

Most fans would rather not acknowledge John Walker’s existence given how much they hate the guy, but Sam Wilson is now fully established in the role having finally assumed the mantle during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is offering that Marvel want Sam to be just as important to the overall complexion of the franchise as Steve was, although the tipster doesn’t expound on what’s a pretty vague and sweeping statement.

After all, Steve Rogers only played substantial roles in his own solo franchise and the Avengers crossovers bar a couple of cameos, while we’ve already seen Sam pop up everywhere from Ant-Man to his own Disney Plus series. Furthermore, the MCU‘s new Captain America is very much a modern hero fighting against modern problems, which is a far cry from his 100 year-old predecessor who was always a man of of time. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how and where Sam continues to show face as he settles into his newfound status.