Marvel Reportedly Speaking To Hugh Jackman About Wolverine Return One Final Time

Hugh Jackman didn’t just manage the impressive feat of bowing out from his career-defining role as Wolverine in one of the finest comic book movies ever made, but his career has been positively flourishing since he hung up the claws four years ago.

His first film after Logan was The Greatest Showman, which hauled in $435 million at the box office to become his second highest-grossing effort ever outside of the X-Men franchise, while he was also nominated for Best Actor in the Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globes, won a Grammy for the soundtrack and used the songs to form the backbone of his one-man variety show that sold out arenas all over the world.

He also landed an Emmy nod for Bad Education and won solid notices for his performance in The Front Runner, while he’s got intriguing sci-fi thriller Reminiscence coming to theaters and HBO Max this summer. However, despite experiencing such success in the first stage of his post-Wolverine career, the talk of him reprising the role for Marvel Studios is never going to go away.

Tipster Mikey Sutton reports that the 52 year-old is now entertaining the idea of reading a script before he makes a final decision on whether or not to make that Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance both he and the fans have been longing for. While this isn’t the first, fifth or even tenth time we’ve heard tales of the actor’s impending return as the iconic mutant, Sutton does at least indicate that it’s far from a sure thing, especially when Logan tied off his two decade tenure as Wolverine in the most fitting fashion possible, and there’s every chance a comeback could compromise that perfectly fitting swansong.