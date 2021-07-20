When it comes to speed, few Marvel characters can compete against Quicksilver from X-Men. In both the comics and films we’ve witnessed the character achieve extraordinary feats, whether its the slow-mo time freezing montage in X-Men Days of Future past, or the (alternate version) of Quicksilver tearing through Ultron’s soldiers with sheer speed in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Inside the Marvel films universe, there hasn’t been anyone yet who can compete with Quicksilver in terms of speed. So just how fast is he really?

How fast is Quicksilver?

In X-Men Apocolypse, Quicksilver achieves his most impressive feat of speed in the film universe when rescuing students from the collapsing X-Men mansion on multiple trips before its collapse. According to internet sleuths and amateur mathematicians, Quicksilver’s speed is around 2,050 miles-per-second, a number that is much faster than the speed of sound. That’s quite a bit shy of the speed of light, however, which clocks in at 186,000 miles-per-second.

While the Quicksilver from the Fox movies hits those impressive speeds, the Marvel Studios version of the character we see in Age of Ultron doesn’t seem so fast. The best evidence of this probably comes in his final scene in the movie, where he’s fast enough to save Hawkeye and an innocent child from a barrage of gunfire, but doesn’t have enough speed to save himself as well.

How fast is Quicksilver in the comics?

Comicbook Quicksilver takes the idea of speed to a whole new level with the character having achieved some unbelievable feats during his run. The most impressive of these began when the character outran a radio frequency. That means that the character exceeded 500,000 miles per second…somehow breaking the speed of light.

Whether it’s comic book or film Quicksilver, other Marvel characters are going to have a difficult time keeping up with this speedster.