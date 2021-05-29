Marvel Reportedly Wants Thanos To Fight [SPOILERS] When He Returns

Thanos was killed not once, but twice in Avengers: Endgame, though fans know that death is never final in the Marvel universe. Given his enormous impact on popular culture, it feels somewhat inevitable that the Mad Titan will return to the MCU at some point and when he does, part of the fun would be in seeing him square off against other characters who’ve debuted in the franchise since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga.

Sure enough, we’re now hearing that Marvel is looking to pit Thanos against one of the heroes previously owned by Fox that fans can’t wait to have brought into the MCU. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was happening with Anthony Mackie long before that was confirmed – the studio plans to have the Mad Titan fight Silver Surfer at some point in the future.

As of right now, Marvel hasn’t officially announced when we can expect the Herald of Galactus to make his MCU debut, but it stands to reason that he’s on his way seeing as the Fantastic Four reboot is in development. Likewise, another major FF-adjacent character, Kang the Conqueror, is arriving in Ant-Man 3. So, Norrid Radd is no doubt going to be among the next wave of heroes due to make an impact on the universe in Phase 5.

We haven’t been told where this clash could take place, but we have previously heard that the Mad Titan may return in a Secret Wars movie. This would apparently see the villain battle none other than Doctor Doom, and so having him tussle with Silver Surfer in the same film might make a certain amount of sense. The two characters have fought many times in the comics, too, with their matches usually being pretty close – even if Thanos often comes out on top.