Captain America 4 Reportedly In Development, Anthony Mackie To Star

Chris Evans said goodbye to the role of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, with Steve Rogers handing over his shield to his good pal Sam Wilson. The next chapter of the story will be told in Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is due to explore the beginning of Sam taking over Steve’s legacy, but could this lead to a Captain America 4 star starring Anthony Mackie later down the line?

Marvel hasn’t mentioned anything about that just yet, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that a Nova movie is now in active development, which has since been confirmed, and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, which we now know to be true – say that the studio is developing a fourth Cap pic that will feature Mackie in the suit. It’s unclear when exactly we’ll see the film or what they’ve got planned for it, but our sources tell us that the actor will get at least one solo outing as the new Captain America, if not more.

This fits with info we’ve had come our way before as well, which stated that Sam is set to join the New Avengers lineup when the team gets rebooted in a few years. Also on the roster, according to our intel, will be fellow legacy hero Jane Foster AKA Mighty Thor, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Blade and maybe even Luke Cage.

It also only makes sense that Marvel would want to do more Captain America films, given that the first three have earned over $2 billion between them. Obviously, part of that’s to do with the popularity of Evans’ Rogers, but you can bet that a fourth outing would also rake in a truck-load of cash.

As for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that will see the U.S. government disagreeing with Wilson being Rogers’ replacement, with their own choice being John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). The show is something of a Captain America 4 itself as well, as it’ll bring back many familiar faces from the franchise (see: Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo and obviously, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky). Be sure to catch it on Disney Plus next fall.