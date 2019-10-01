Marvel Wants Mike Colter’s Luke Cage On The New Avengers Team

With Netflix having cancelled all their Marvel series over the past year, the future’s uncertain for the Defenders. But fans aren’t giving up hope that we’ll see those versions of the characters again, as played by the same actors, in the MCU. As Marvel can’t use these properties for another two years though, no official comment’s been made on their plans, but some new intel is pointing at exciting times to come for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage et al.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said Jonah Hill was starring in The Batman and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU – that Marvel has eyes on bringing Mike Colter’s Power Man into the movies eventually, with it possible that he could join the line-up of the New Avengers. This makes complete sense, too, as Luke’s a founding member of the New Avengers team on the page and sources say the studio’s keen to pay homage to that by getting Colter on board for a movie based on the revamped Avengers roster.

This news follows on from our reports that Marvel likewise wants to do the same for other Netflix characters like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio could also drop by as Kingpin in MCU movies, too.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos

There’s been talk that the original TV shows could be revived on either Hulu and FX as well and though it’s not clear if this is definitely going ahead, if it does, then these stars – including Colter – would appear on both TV and film. Similar to Disney Plus characters like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

The New Avengers, meanwhile, is set to feature many of the leading heroes of Phase 4 – including Captains Marvel and America, the Mighty Thor, Blade, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and possibly Spider-Man. A New Avengers movie would likely happen sometime after 2021, but while we wait, feel free to share your thoughts about possibly seeing Luke Cage on the team in the comments section below.