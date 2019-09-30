Marvel Looking To Bring Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Into MCU Movies

There’s been a lot of recent speculation about the future of the Marvel characters that once starred on Netflix before their abrupt cancellation, especially with Disney’s multimedia stranglehold now encompassing Fox, Hulu and their own upcoming streaming service. We recently reported that Marvel Studios are looking into the possibility of having Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock act as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3, and now we have word that there might also be a place for his arch-nemesis.

We Got This Covered’s sources – the same ones who revealed that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and that a Ms. Marvel show was in development – have told us that Marvel are keen on having Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin make his return to the MCU, and while they haven’t yet discussed it with the actor himself, it’s definitely an option that the studio are looking into. Given that the character was without a doubt one of the highlights of Daredevil’s three-season run, and one of the best villains to be found in any Marvel-related project, this isn’t terribly surprising to hear.

As for D’Onofrio, he’s been vocal about his disappointment with the show’s cancellation in the past and clearly has an affinity for playing Wilson Fisk given his public statements about the character’s fate. The actor likely wouldn’t take much convincing to reprise his role then and would make a hugely valuable addition to the MCU.

The Spider-Man franchise would probably be the best place to reintroduce Kingpin, where he’d serve as the ideal villain pulling the strings behind-the-scenes making Peter Parker’s life a nightmare, which would also stop Marvel from going back to the Norman Osborn well for a third time. Whether a deal can be made or not remains to be seen, but if the opportunity arose to have Vincent D’Onofrio back working with Marvel, the studio would be foolish not to take it.