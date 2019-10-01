Charlie Cox Likely To Return As Daredevil In The MCU Movies

We’re coming up to a year since Daredevil season 3 aired, bringing the Netflix show to a premature close, and fans are still not giving up on the chances of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear returning to the MCU in a different form in the future. As we all know, Marvel isn’t allowed to do anything with the Defenders for a couple of years yet, but it’s possible they could make the most out of the hero after that time in a way that would really please fans.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about the Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk TV shows before they were officially announced – say that Marvel wants to get Cox back to play Daredevil in future MCU movies. Nothing’s set in stone just yet, but we’re hearing that this is the studio’s current plan as they feel there’s too much potential with the character to waste him. Of course, there’s been talk of the Defenders shows being relaunched on either FX or Hulu as well, with the original actors returning and if this does happen, then Cox would appear on both TV and in the films. Just like Disney Plus characters such as Ms. Marvel.

This intel follows on from our recent report that Marvel is considering using Matt Murdock as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3, following him being framed by Mysterio. They’ve yet to decide, though, on if they should use Daredevil or She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters in the role. Fans have been calling for a Spidey/DD team-up for years though, so you can bet that most will hope they go for that option, as cool as a She-Hulk crossover would be.

We’ve also been told Marvel hopes to have Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in the MCU as well. And while we don’t currently know if they wish to do more with Mike Colter’s Luke Cage or Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones just yet, it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any more of Finn Jones as Iron Fist. In fact, the protector of K’un-Lun could be rebooted in a Shang-Chi sequel.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Charlie Cox appear in MCU movies as Daredevil? And if so, which films would you want him in? Sound off in the comments section down below.