Marvel Reportedly Thinking About Offering Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4

Fans may have been disappointed when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lost director Scott Derrickson, reportedly over disagreements with Kevin Feige over the movie’s tone, but they were more than placated by the surprising and entirely welcome decision to hire Sam Raimi as his replacement.

Not only does Raimi’s style suit something as weird as the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is shaping up to be, but he’s obviously got a long and storied history with Marvel properties after directing the original Spider-Man trilogy. As we all know, his proposed fourth installment was well into the casting process before Sony pulled the plug and decided to hit the reboot button, but now we’ve heard that Raimi might yet get his chance to direct a Spider-Man 4, this time as part of the MCU.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy were set to cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and the real Mandarin will return in Shang-Chi, all of which we now know to be true – the studio are considering offering the fourth outing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to Raimi. That is, if Multiverse of Madness performs well enough on the critical and commercial fronts.

It should be noted though that this isn’t set in stone yet and is just one idea being floated behind the scenes. It could also be held off on until Spider-Man 5, if Jon Watts returns for the fourth outing. But we’re told that it’s something that’s being discussed and if Doctor Strange 2 performs well and Kevin Feige enjoys working with Raimi, then they may extend their relationship.

Of course, it would no doubt be great to see the director finally make a fourth Spider-Man movie, but having this happen may seem like over-the-top fan service. Then again, Feige is all about fan service and giving the fans what they want, so who knows? In any case, Marvel would be best served waiting to see how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness turns out before coming to a decision, which is what they plan to do, it seems.