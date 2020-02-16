While Iron Man met his maker during the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s safe to say that, for the near future, he’ll continue to have an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite being gone, his lasting legacy factored into Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s plot and Robert Downey Jr. will be seen again as Tony Stark for Black Widow, which is set to release in just two-and-a-half months.

We wouldn’t be entirely surprised if RDJ made additional appearances in Phase 4 of the MCU as well, but it looks like any future cameos might not come to fruition if the actor continues to demand such high salaries. We reported last month that Marvel wants him back on the big screen, but Downey Jr. was throwing a wrench into the equation by asking for too much money. Now, the same sources who said Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight, both of which we know to be true, have informed us that Marvel and Disney aren’t interested in meeting RDJ’s demands.

While this sounds like cause for concern, it’s by no means a confirmation that Iron Man won’t be coming back in some way, shape, or form. For now, though, it looks like all official talks are on hold and one of the parties will have to acquiesce before any deals are hashed out.

Given how much money Robert Downey Jr. has made off Marvel in the past, it’s not a complete surprise that he’s not backing down on his salary requests. After all, he reportedly raked in around $150 million for both Infinity War and Endgame, and brought in an ungodly $15 million for his brief appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which only cost him three days of his time.

Whatever dollar figure Robert Downey Jr. ends up settling on though (assuming he does come to an agreement with Disney and Marvel), we hope it’ll help to recoup the massive losses he sustained from co-financing Dolittle, which has solidified its position as the first big box office bomb of the year.