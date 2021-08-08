Marvel Reportedly Wants Kang To Fight All 3 Versions Of Spider-Man

We’re all going to look very stupid indeed if Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December without a single trace of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Marvel Studios and Sony have promised us nothing of the sort, though, so they’d technically be completely blameless if the credits rolled on Jon Watts’ threequel and we didn’t get either Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s Peter Parker.

The speculation has become so overwhelming that it’s surely going to happen, even if Garfield and Tom Holland both denied it publicly, while Maguire only recently just signed on for his first major film role in seven years. Fingers crossed, then, but we’re additionally hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that tentative plans could already be in place for a reality where Kang the Conqueror battles against all three versions of the web-slinger.

Obviously, if they don’t show up in No Way Home then cross this one off the list, but we’ve been hearing constant talk that Maguire and Garfield could both be tempted to stick around for at least another MCU blockbuster or two, albeit in minor cameo form. Realistically, Marvel could technically create the entire scene in a computer with Jonathan Majors standing against a green screen if they wanted to, given how heavily the effects team is relied on to bring Spider-Man to life.

The possibilities that come with the multiverse are endless, but we’ll still be holding our breath until that damned No Way Home trailer finally makes its way online, even if it might not even tease the returning Spideys at all.