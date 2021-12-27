Marvel reveals ‘Eternals’ deleted scenes for home video release

There’s a little over two weeks to go until Eternals comes to Disney Plus, and you can guarantee that it’s going to head straight to the top of the platform’s most-watched list, and stay there for a long time.

After all, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the number one movie on the platform for three weeks after it hit streaming on Disney Plus Day, so we can expect Chloe Zhao’s intergalactic epic to follow suit.

It may have suffered the ignominy of becoming the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, but the blockbuster went down much better with fans than it did critics. Additionally, Eternals managed to hit $400 million at the box office, a solid return for a title that didn’t come packing entirely positive buzz, faced a ban in several countries and ran for a butt-numbing two and a half hours.

Those waiting for a home video copy will have to wait until February 15, though, but Marvel have at least revealed the deleted scenes coming packaged with the disc, which you can check out below.

Gravity – Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Shang-Chi has already had a sequel announced, with Eternals fans starting to grow a touch impatient and a smidgen concerned about the lack of updates concerning a second installment, but maybe bumper DVD and Blu-ray sales will go some way to rectifying that.