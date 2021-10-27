Shang-Chi Sequel Rumored To Start Production In 2023

Should Marvel Studios look to strike when the iron is at its hottest, then there’s every reason why a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be one of Marvel’s mystery projects dated for release in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy epic out-performed box office expectations at every turn, hitting a number of pandemic-era milestones to reach a global haul of $422 million, while a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% makes it one of the highest-rated feature-length debuts in MCU history behind only Black Panther, Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Simu Liu’s title hero has a major part to play in the future of the franchise, as evidenced by his application to the Avengers being almost immediately approved, so it stands to reason that Kevin Feige would want his second solo adventure in development sooner rather than later.

As per The GWW, that’s exactly what’s going to happen, with a new rumor positing that a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel will enter production in 2023. While it’s only speculation at this stage, the next chapter in the saga has got to be one of those 31 projects currently in development, so it’s hardly a stretch to imagine it happening.