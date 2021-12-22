Marvel reveals new official poster for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The official Twitter page for Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange has unveiled a brand-new poster to tease the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). Check out the tweet below to see the poster in all its glory.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/tioKf11win — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) December 22, 2021 Tweet via @DrStrange on Twitter

Marvel Studios has always been the undisputed master of teasing a lot with a little. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the poster makes use of a visually appealing mirror effect that resembles the distortion of reality — as seen in Doctor Strange (2016). The tweet was captioned: “Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6.”

Alongside the latest poster and with Christmas on the horizon, Marvel Studios has gifted their loyal fans with an official teaser that provides a small snippet of what awaits when the official trailer drops closer to May. Needless to say, fans are already losing their minds, especially as the teaser lands shortly after the hype generated from Spider-Man: No Way Home — now in theaters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.