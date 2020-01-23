Marvel Now Looking At Female Directors For Captain Marvel 2

Now that we know Captain Marvel 2 is officially in development, information on the sequel is beginning to become more clear. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who both co-wrote and directed the first film, will not be returning. They will, however, stay on as producers and are reportedly in talks to direct a Disney Plus series. As such, Marvel is now said to be looking for a female director to step into the chair for the follow-up.

Who they have their eye on, we’re not sure of just yet, but we do know that the sequel will be written by Megan McDonnell, who’s currently working on the upcoming Disney Plus show, WandaVision. Captain Marvel 2 will also be set in the present. Sorry, no more Blockbuster or TLC songs.

Of course, Carol Danvers’ first solo outing was a massive success, earning $1.1 billion. It’s hard to say any Marvel film these days is a risk, but there was a lot of pressure on the first female-led MCU pic to deliver. Reviews were mostly favorable, but personally, I found the movie to be quite forgettable. You could tell that this was Boden and Fleck’s first big budget effort, too, as it lacked a certain style and visual flair. And Larson was surprisingly stale in the lead role.

If you’ve seen 21 Jump Street or Short Term 12, you’ll know that she can be quite funny and charismatic. But for whatever reason, she wasn’t allowed to show that side in Captain Marvel. She does have five more movies in her MCU contract though, so we’ll hopefully see some growth and evolution with her character. After all, with Avengers: Endgame acting as a final chapter for at least a couple of key members of the team, the studio is looking at Carol to take the reins when the MCU goes into Phase 5.

Right now, the plan is to get Captain Marvel 2 into theaters for 2022 and presumably, the next Avengers movie will soon follow. Until then, Phase 4 is focusing on establishing new characters including the Eternals, Shang-Chi and a shakeup in Thor which will see the return of Natalie Portman as a female version of the hero.

But circling back to the aforementioned sequel, and it would seem that the hunt for a new director is now on and if you have any female filmmakers in mind who might be good choices for the job, feel free to share them in the comments section down below.