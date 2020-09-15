Marvel Studios Artist Hints At New Costumes In Ant-Man 3

A lot of Marvel Studios movies go big with planet-ending disasters and world-shattering events. The Ant-Man franchise, appropriately enough, tends to set its sights a bit lower, though. So far, it’s told more personal stories, albeit with the requisite amount of car chases, tech heists and oversized Paul Rudds. They’re also some of Marvel Studios’ lowest-grossing titles, a fact which led many to suspect that there might not be an Ant-Man 3.

But last November, the sequel was officially greenlit, with Peyton Reed returning to direct and the shoot scheduled for early 2021 (though it may be pushed back to June). As such, pre-production is definitely in progress over at the studio and we’ve just gotten a hint as to what’s coming.

Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development Andy Park recently answered questions from fans on Instagram Live. One was from a fan asking if there will be new outfits for Ant-Man and the Wasp in the threequel. Park wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, but tellingly pointed out that “most movies have new costumes.”

Well, fair enough. I guess the news that Ant-Man 3 will have updated superhero suits isn’t particularly surprising given that past MCU sequels have tended to remix things a bit. Plus, they have a good plot reason to do it, as Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym is constantly refining his technology behind the scenes.

Ant-Man 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but Reed has promised that it will be a more “sprawling” movie than the previous two, as well as teasing that he’d love to spend time exploring the Quantum Realm seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame. With the shoot commencing soon(ish), let’s hope that we hear some casting news for new characters and perhaps a broad plot outline.