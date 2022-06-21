‘Marvel Studios Assembled’ for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ headed to Disney Plus in July

Marvel fans will get a chance to learn more about the making of the latest MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled arrives on Disney Plus.

The new episode is set to arrive on the streaming service on July 1. Like previous episodes in the series, this will showcase a behind-the-scenes look at the film detailing its creation and the steps that were taken in bringing it to the big screen.

Starring in this documentary is Sam Raimi, the director of the film, who will take part alongside members of the film’s cast. With many massive implications for the greater MCU, seeing how this film became what it did should give fans an idea of where things could be headed going forward.

Fans will get a chance to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness once again before the new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled. The film is set to drop on Disney Plus this week, on June 22, after completing a massive theatrical run.

The films will also be made available to purchase digitally, stacked with a ton of features including deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut of the film.

Those who would prefer to own a physical copy of Doctor Strange 2 won’t need to wait long either. DVD, 4K, and Blu-ray versions of the film will go on sale in just over a month, on July 26.

If you aren’t familiar with the Marvel Studios Assembled format, then you can stream a ton of episodes for previous Marvel Studios projects on Disney Plus right now.